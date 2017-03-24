Turns out nice guys don't always finish last!

In a recent interview with Extra TV, Chrissy Teigen opened up about having more children, being a carb girl, and the secret to her #RelationshipGoals marriage.

"I got so incredibly lucky," Chrissy said of marrying a guy like John Legend. "He lets me be me, and I let him be his nerdy self. I love his nerdy self. I dated bad boys for a very long time...I never dated a John before John."

The world has vicariously been on vacation with the A-list couple and their adorable daughter this week, as the trio traveled through Morocco, sharing ultra-glamorous snaps to Instagram. Seriously...how can we get adopted into this family?!

