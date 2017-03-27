This story was written by Stephanie Petit and originally appeared on People.com.

Ashley Graham knows the people want more — and she’s giving it to them!

The model has graced the pages of the Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit edition for the past two years, but there are plenty of photos that didn’t make it into the magazine. Luckily, Ashley shared several images from her beachside photo shoot in Fiji for her 3.7 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

In one shot, Ashley, 29, lays in the sand in a lace-up black one-piece or poses against a rock in the shallow sea donning a long-sleeved swimsuit. Another shows a topless Ashley modeling against a pole by the water’s edge while the sun shines brightly.

Other pictures provide an up-close look at the America’s Next Top Model host’s incredible bathing suits, including her black one-piece and a beige bikini featuring strappy bottoms and jeweled embellishments.

BTS from my @si_swimsuit shoot in #Fiji A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 25, 2017 at 3:36pm PDT

Perhaps the most interesting photos of the bunch show fans what really goes into the famous photo shoot. Ashley gives a behind the scenes look at the photographers and crew surrounding her as she poses in ankle-deep water.

Ashley made history as the first-ever size-16 body activist model to grace the cover of the iconic magazine in 2016.

This year the model felt her look was much more couture in a color story of white, nudes and metallics. Ashley said the wardrobe, consisting of various teeny-tiny bikinis and custom-made bedazzled bodysuits, gave her “high end Vogue vibes,” adding, “not only is it sexy, but it’s also super editorial,” something she’d know plenty about given that she just starred on a cover and inside shoot for the fashion magazine.

