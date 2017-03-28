This story was written by Isabel Jones and originally appeared on Instyle.com.

Bar Refaeli is about to have one full house!

The Israeli model and her husband of a year-and-a-half, Adi Ezra, are expecting their second child. Bar broke the news via Instagram on Tuesday morning, revealing her growing bump alongside this cheeky caption: “Something’s cooking…”

Something's cooking ... A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

The 31-year-old model and her businessman hubby are having a whirlwind year. Bar and Adi welcomed their first child, a daughter named Liv, just last August.

For those of who were keeping up with Bar on Instagram through her first pregnancy, her body bounced back to its pre-baby state in approximately NO TIME. Magic is the only reasonable explanation.

Post-baby bod wizardry aside, we’re so excited to follow the model through her second pregnancy. Congratulations to the soon-to-be parents of two!

