Where did we go?

Anguilla, a Caribbean oasis that takes its name from the Spanish word for eel, which describes the island’s shape.

Where did we stay?

The Reef by CuisinArt, a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World, which marries Caribbean luxury (standing in the open-air lobby gives one the sensation of being on a yacht) with an urban flair (the swimming pool has a DJ). If all that doesn’t chill you out enough, there’s a luxurious 27,000-squarefoot spa.

What did we do?

Rode bikes, swam, snorkeled and kayaked—in a glassbottomed boat. Guests can also take advantage of preferred tee times at the nearby Greg Norman–designed golf course. (We thought about having bodypainter Joanne Gair draw some fresh golf slacks on us and hit the links, but we decided that might be too much work.) We also ate incredibly fresh—and delicious—meals. The on-site hydroponic farm provides farm-totable ingredients. The seafood is Caribbean-to-table. And in our case, that went both ways. We were so overwhelmed by a giant lobster (we named him Sebastian) that we decided he was too beautiful to eat. So we released him on a reef in front of the hotel.

What did we bring home?

Sand, shells and a new sensitivity toward marine life.