Discovered in 2003 after sitting empty for a decade, Casa Malca was seemingly preserved in time, untouched by the seasons.

Beautiful and picturesque, the house invites ocean breezes and the sound of lapping waves.

Immerse into a world of art while being pampered by our dedicated staff as you enjoy the glorious Sun, bathing in beautiful crystal clear waters and walking on amazing white sand beaches. Relax on our roof top deck where you can enjoy a sunset overlooking the jungle and later in the night gaze into the star filled sky.

Casa Malca has been Lio Malca’s personal property. He has meticulously restored and passionately curated it’s phenomenal works of contemporary art from his personal collection.

The property has now been carefully expanded with utmost care to maintain it’s rustic charm and offers spectacular grounds and accommodations.

No matter what your travel style is, eco-friendly and art inspired Casa Malca will prove to be a rare combination of unmatched luxury and ultimate privacy in an intimate seaside setting.

We are all about the experience, Casa Malca is far more than just getting away from it all, it is about reconnecting with your senses.