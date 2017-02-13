Where did we go?

Curaçao, a small island off the northern coast of South America that is part of the kingdom of the Netherlands. There’s only one major city, Willemsted (a UNESCO Heritage Site that’s packed with stunning Europeanstyle architecture, restaurants and museums), but the island is a melting pot. More than 50 cultures are represented, and most of Curaçao’s 150,000 residents speak four languages: English, Spanish, Dutch and Papiamento (a local tongue).

Where did we stay?

Our feeling when it comes to hotels is that if it’s good enough for royalty, it’s good enough for us. And Avila Beach Hotel is where the Dutch royal family stays when on Curaçao. It’s easy to see why. The country’s oldest hotel, which dates to 1780, offers the best of all worlds—two private beaches, but with a central location that allows guests to soak up the atmosphere in the vibrant Pietermaai district.

What did we do?

Relaxed on the pristine, covelike beaches (there are more than 35 on the island). Rookie Vita showed her mettle by diving off a cliff. Oh, and we rode an ostrich. For real. (One rider likened it to “a bicycle that has one wheel that’s, like, loose.”)

What did we bring home?

Ostrich eggs and sand.