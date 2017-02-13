Where did we go?

Deep in the heart of Texas: Houston, the locale of World Champions Centre, the gym where four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles trains. And we’ll be going back to H-Town this month for VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, a two-day festival of music (Diplo! Miguel!), food (nationally celebrated chefs!) and fun (models!) at The Post HTX event space.

Where did we stay?

Hotel ZaZa, a gorgeous boutique hotel in Houston’s bustling Museum District.

What did we do?

Ate at Underbelly, the amazing restaurant run by James Beard Award–winning local chef Chris Shepherd. It’s named for what lurks beneath the city’s surface; Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. and Shepherd’s cuisine draws on a variety of cultures. All of the ingredients are fresh and all of the meat is butchered in-house, so the menu varies daily. But trust us—whatever Shepherd gets his hands on is delicious. He has put together an all-star array of chefs to provide the fare at VIBES, including restaurateurs (and Top Chef judges) Graham Elliot and Hugh Acheson.

What did we bring home?

An overwhelming desire to return and have even more fun. Luckily we will do just that—and you can join us. Full details are available at si.com/swimsuitvibes.