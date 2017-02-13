Where did we go?

Tulum, a town on Mexico’s Caribbean coast near the ruins of a Mayan fortress city. (Tulum is the Mayan word for wall.) It’s 80 miles south of Cancún on the Yucatán peninsula.

Where did we stay?

At a gorgeous estate with a modernity that complements the historic tenor of the surroundings: Casa Malca. This contemporary beachfront hotel is a converted house owned by New York City art gallerist Lio Malca. (There are 11 rooms in the house and 30 more on the grounds.) Malca has decorated the property with works of modern art, so you can have a drink in a bar festooned with Keith Haring wallpaper. The house was built with native materials by local craftsmen, and that eco-friendliness is evident in everything at the hotel, from the food to the linens.

What did we do?

Visited—and shot at—the nearby cenotes, natural underwater limestone passages. The area is perfect for swimming, fishing and kite surfing, but the Caribbean coast isn’t just about beach life. In addition to exclusive boutiques and clubs, there’s a burgeoning culinary scene, with chefs giving traditional dishes sophisticated makeovers.

What did we bring home?

Dream catchers, string bracelets—and a new way of thinking about those bare walls of ours at home.