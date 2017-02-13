Where did we go?

Parrot Cay, a 1,000‑acre private island that is a 35-minute boat ride from the main island of Turks and Caicos.

Where did we stay?

Como Parrot Cay, a delightful resort where you will leave feeling better than you did when you arrived. In addition to R&R on pristine beaches, Como offers a Shambhala retreat program featuring yoga, Pilates and meditation. And the cuisine—a mix of raw and cooked ingredients—is designed to boost concentration and energy. The resort also served as the backdrop for our tennis players shoot.

What did we do?

Paid a visit to the island’s most famous inhabitant, Christie Brinkley. Her home, Lucky House, sits on the beach and is beautifully decorated throughout with shells that were found on the sands. Our hostess also welcomed her daughters, and the three of them had a blast together. (Fittings aren’t always fun for models, but they treated it like a mom and her two kids playing dress-up.) We also found out that Alexa Ray inherited some serious vocal chops from her dad, Billy Joel. She serenaded us with “Part of Your World,” from The Little Mermaid.

What did we bring home?

White sand, shells, beach-scented candles and a much-needed sense of relaxation.