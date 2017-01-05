Chris Berman is ending his 31-year tenure as ESPN's main studio host but has signed a new multi-year deal to remain with the network, according to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily.

Berman, 61, has worked at ESPN since 1979. Under his new contract, he will no longer host on NFL Countdown, the NFL Draft or the MLB Home Run Derby. In his new reduced role, he will appear in Monday Night Countdown segments and will host NFL PrimeTime twice a year. Berman will do play-by-play on ESPN Radio for the MLB league division series.

“I like to think of myself as an ESPN lifer,” Berman said. “There really wasn't any thought of doing anything else. ... We’ve had a great working relationship extending 38 years.”

The search for Berman's replacement has not started yet, according to ESPN Senior Vice President/Event & Studio Production Stephanie Druley.