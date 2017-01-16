Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

GSW Arena LLC—an affiliate of the Golden State Warriors’ ownership group that is funding the construction of the team’s new arena in San Francisco—and JPMorgan Chase have provided funds for new technology and a renovation of a tech center for teens.

The Teen and Innovation Center at the Lion Creek Crossings Technology Center debuted Thursday with Warriors president Rick Welts and former Warriors star player Baron Davis attending the ceremony.

Welts noted in an interview with KNBR on Friday that the Warriors’ involvement in the tech center in Oakland was an example of the team not leaving the city even though it is relocating to the Chase Center in 2019 and breaking ground in San Francisco on Tuesday.

An after-school and summer program had used the old computer lab to engage kids in learning, and when it needed updates after 10 years of heavy use, the Lion’s Pride Technology Center was created. Chase Center Assists—the new community initiative from GSW Arena LLC and JPMorgan Chase that serves to address the Bay Area’s economic and social challenges—provided funds for new equipment including desktops, monitors, keyboards, Chromebooks, printers, digital cameras, a sound mixing station, speakers, headphones, a Smart TV, Creative Suite software and digital drawing pads.

Chase Center Assists was scheduled to host a workshop in the new tech center focusing on inspiring and fostering digital literacy growth.

“Take an opportunity and make it your opportunity,” Davis said at the event. “There’s going to be learning centers and positive reinforcements and that makes me excited.”

Davis later spoke about the tech center with CSN Bay Area during the Warriors’ game against the Detroit Pistons.

“It’s great that the franchise is still in the community with the big announcement of moving to San Francisco still partnering with Chase and doing things in the local community and the inner city, building the tech center, and just letting kids continue to dream and wish,” he said.