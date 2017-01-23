Tech & Media

Manchester City, Arsenal among 13 European football clubs using new Snapchat lenses

Mark J. Burns
an hour ago

Snap, Inc. is giving 13 major European football clubs and their loyal supporters the opportunity to apply real-time Lenses to their selfies this weekend and throughout the current season in select locations.

Among the teams from France, Germany, England, Spain and Italy who are leveraging the geo-specific Lense —which allow fans to paint their faces in their team’s respective colors and head a football—are Manchester City, Arsenal, FC Barcelona, Atletico and Liverpool.

“There are over 50 million daily Snapchatters in Europe and many are football fans,” Ben Schwerin, Vice President of Partnerships at Snap Inc. said in statement.

“Neymar at Barca, David Alaba at Bayern, Hector Bellerin at Arsenal, Cesc Fabregas at Chelsea, Mario Goetze at BVB, and Raheem Sterling at Man City are just a few of the players using our service to share behind the scenes moments with the world. These new lenses give fans a dynamic, fun way to get in on the action and show support for their team.”

Manchester City, in particular, has been one of the European clubs at the forefront of integrating Snapchat into its digital strategy. A month ago, the team became the first English Premier League team to use Snapchat Spectacles, a new piece of hardware that allows users to wirelessly send 10-second video clips and images to their account. It’s the latest trend in sports as other early adopters have included the Minnesota Wild, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Vikings and San Jose Sharks.

Manchester City had midfielder Ilkay Gundogan try out the real-time Lenses feature.

