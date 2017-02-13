Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is helping launch Bubble, a group video chat and group text app. After all, the two-time MVP already leads a team that has a thriving players-only group chat over private text messages and knows the benefits of such interactions.

The Wall Street Journal reported in November that the app was among a small batch of digital startups that Curry was involved with in addition to traditional endorsements.

Curry has been active on social media promoting how fans can live chat with him and ask questions using Bubble.

Hey guys, I'll be live chatting with groups on Bubble—get your friends in a group, let's hang. https://t.co/ncPYDI7pPH pic.twitter.com/JyI8En8pSv — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 10, 2017

Hey guys, I’m going to be on Bubble live chatting with groups of friends— so add me to your group and I'll see you on there soon. Come with your best questions! Link in bio A video posted by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:29pm PST

Bubble, which is available for a free download on the App Store and Google Play, enables users to do messaging and live video in a group.

“Bubble is perfect for friends, family, sports teams, cheer squads, fantasy sports crews, school groups and clubs, work teams — or any other group currently being forced into text group chaos,” reads the app description. “You can easily chat for free, share GIFs, photos, videos, updates and more with any group. You can even ‘Go Live’ with livestream video in any of your private groups.”

What happens within the group chat stays within the group. Of course, a user can organize multiple groups. The app also shows users who within the group has read the messages that were sent.

Curry isn’t the only athlete that Bubble is promoting, as Neymar Jr. and other sports celebrities and organizations are listed.