Tech & Media

MLB approves wrist-worn wearable device WHOOP for in-game use for 2017 season

Mark J. Burns
3 hours ago

Read about the latest sports tech news, innovations, ideas and products that impact players, fans and the sports industry at SportTechie.com.

Last week, MLB notified teams that players can wear WHOOP during games starting with the 2017 season, making it the first wearable device of its kind approved for in-game use for MLB players. WHOOP and the MLB recently conducted the largest ever performance study in U.S. professional sports, so the technology announcement is a continuation of that pre-existing relationship.

Still, the approval of the wrist-worn sensor WHOOP isn’t the first time wearables have been approved for in-game use. For the 2016 season, the Motus Baseball Sleeve—which measures stress on elbows—along with the Zephyr Bioharness for heart and breathing rates were approved.

Subscribe to the
SportTechie Newsletter

Will Ahmed, Founder and CEO of WHOOP, suggested on the company blog that MLB pitchers could use the WHOOP Day Strain to better assess strain levels compared to just monitoring pitch counts.

“I have to compliment MLB on the steps that they took to understand the WHOOP technology,” Ahmed wrote. “From a process standpoint: They listened to their teams that were interested in buying the product, they listened to us as we explained our technology, they commissioned a study to better understand the technology, they gathered feedback from their athletes and teams upon using WHOOP, they examined the findings of the study carefully, and they followed a thorough review process for approving WHOOP in games which included safety testing. I think there’s a lot to learn from this process in general.”

After gaining widespread attention during the 2016 Summer Olympics for its work with 30 Olympians, last September WHOOP also started making publicly available its performance optimization system as it continues to help athletes of all ages perform at their highest potential.

“Our mission as a company is stronger than ever: unlock human performance, Ahmed said via WHOOPs blog. “We believe that athletes and competitors alike deserve data to help them better understand their bodies.

“This data, particularly Recovery data, will make for healthier athletes, longer careers. I know teams, athletes, and fans alike can benefit from that.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters