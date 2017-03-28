Tech & Media

Clemson uses drone to show tech-filled football complex being built

Diamond Leung
40 minutes ago

Clemson opened its new Football Operations Complex last month, and the construction timeline of the $55 million project for the national champions was shown Sunday with the release of footage from a drone.

The drone first shows the project starting to see visible progress in March—three months after construction began. Then with present-day footage, the drone shows the outside of 150,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility in all its glory, including amenities like a nine-hole miniature golf course and a recreational Clemson-themed basketball court as part of the 1.5 acres.

Designed to support the day-to-day activities of the football team and support recruiting efforts, the facility is filled with technology inside its doors.

Football team amenities include a biometric body scanner and “VR Playmaker Studio.” Clemson has been among the schools to use STRIVR to train players, but did not respond to questions about what the VR Playmaker Studio includes.

Also included inside are promotional spaces such as an ESPN College GameDay broadcast studio and green room and also a social media hub. For fun, players even have access to two HD gaming lounges and an HD golf simulator.

“Clemson Football has set the new standard for the student-athlete experience,” Trevor Bechtold, a project designer and associate with design firm HOK’s Sports + Recreation + Entertainment group, said in a statement. “This project is the most forward-looking, innovative and comprehensive training facility in the nation and is a testament to Clemson’s commitment to excellence. The design balances Clemson’s focus on football, family and fun through a comfortable, amenity-rich and highly efficient design tailored to the student-athlete.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters