Tennis

75. Stan Wawrinka defeats Novak Djokovic to win U.S. Open

Coming into the U.S. Open final, Stan Wawrinka was 4-19 against No. 1 Novak Djokovic—and 2-19 overall when facing the top-ranked player—but he also had never lost in a Grand Slam final. The Swiss remained undefeated in major title matches, rallying from a set down to win the next three sets and secure a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 victory after nearly four hours. The win marked Wawrinka’s third Grand Slam title in three years and puts him one major (Wimbledon) from completing the career Grand Slam. — Jamie Lisanti

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters