Coming into the U.S. Open final, Stan Wawrinka was 4-19 against No. 1 Novak Djokovic—and 2-19 overall when facing the top-ranked player—but he also had never lost in a Grand Slam final. The Swiss remained undefeated in major title matches, rallying from a set down to win the next three sets and secure a 6-7 (1), 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 victory after nearly four hours. The win marked Wawrinka’s third Grand Slam title in three years and puts him one major (Wimbledon) from completing the career Grand Slam. — Jamie Lisanti