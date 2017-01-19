On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the second episode of the week from Melbourne, Wertheim talks with Tennis Channel analyst Paul Annacone.

At the end of the first week at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Wertheim talks with Annacone about the stunning upset of six-time champ and No. 2 Novak Djokovic on Thursday. How did it happen and what went wrong with Djokovic? Annacone weighs in on his reaction to the match and also gives his insight into how Djokovic's loss opens up the draw and creates opportunities for other players, such as No. 3-seed Milos Raonic, No. 9-seed Rafael Nadal and No. 15-seed Grigor Dimitrov. Annacone also talks about Roger Federer's chances at the title, Serena Williams's tournament and the impact Djokovic's loss could have on her, the players that have impressed him so far in the tournament and more.

