Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Paul Annacone on Djokovic and more from Melbourne

Jon Wertheim
33 minutes ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On the second episode of the week from Melbourne, Wertheim talks with Tennis Channel analyst Paul Annacone.

At the end of the first week at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Wertheim talks with Annacone about the stunning upset of six-time champ and No. 2 Novak Djokovic on Thursday. How did it happen and what went wrong with Djokovic? Annacone weighs in on his reaction to the match and also gives his insight into how Djokovic's loss opens up the draw and creates opportunities for other players, such as No. 3-seed Milos Raonic, No. 9-seed Rafael Nadal and No. 15-seed Grigor Dimitrov. Annacone also talks about Roger Federer's chances at the title, Serena Williams's tournament and the impact Djokovic's loss could have on her, the players that have impressed him so far in the tournament and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Hear from Pliskova, Wozniacki, Cibulkova from Melbourne

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters