Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: Pliskova, Wozniacki, Cibulkova from Melbourne

Quickly

  • During the first week at the Australian Open, hear from Karolina Pliskova, Dominika Cibulkova and Caroline Wozniacki as they advance through the draw in Melbourne.
Jon Wertheim
40 minutes ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this week's episode, Wertheim talks with Karolina Pliskova, Dominika Cibulkova and Caroline Wozniacki.

Following Day 4 at the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Wertheim sits down with three remaining women in the draw—No. 5-seed Pliskova, No. 6-seed Cibulkova and No. 17-seed Wozniacki—to talk about their matches at the tournament so far. With Pliskova, Wertheim discusses her chances at the title, her twin sister and what it's like to play with her, her run at the U.S. Open and more. With Cibulkova, Wertheim discusses her win at the WTA Finals in October, what it's like to be in the tournament without Maria Sharapova, Victoria Azarenka and Petra Kvitova and more. With Wozniacki, Wertheim talks about her recent form (she's won 25 matches since last summer), her run at the U.S. Open, her health and preparation before matches and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: James Blake | Martina Navratilova

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.
 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters