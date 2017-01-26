Rafael Nadal will face Grigor DImitrov in the semifinal of the 2017 Australian Open on Friday.

Nadal reached the semifinal after beating Milos Raonic, while Dimitrov advanced past David Goffin.

Nadal, the No. 9 seed, is aiming to win his first Slam title since the 2014 French Open. Dimitrov, the No. 15 seed, has never reached the final of a Slam event.

The winner of Friday's match will face Roger Federer in the final after Federer beat Stan Wawrinka in the other semifinal.

See how to watch Friday's match below.

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the match online with WatchESPN.