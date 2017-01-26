Tennis

In appreciation of the 2017 Australian Open

Jon Wertheim
Friday January 27th, 2017

MELBOURNE – For this poetic Australian Open it seemed only fitting to offer a tournament recap in limerick form.

Tennis' aging field: Federer, Venus and Serena Williams reach Australian Open final

The tennis season starts in Australia

A two-week Grand Slam bacchanalia

On courts fast and blue

An early test, tried and true

For players of stringed paraphernalia

 

This year, the top seeds lost their way

Andy and Angie revealed nervous play

And six times the victor

Was a lousy predictor

Because the Djoker, too, got away

 

Mischa Zverev posed a real threat

With a rare tactic: getting to net

And an Uzbek named Denis

Played dynamite tennis

To pull the year’s biggest upset as yet

 

As for the Aussie, Nick Kyrgios

It gets ever harder taking him serious,

While he was in loco

She struck shots ro-Coco

Who cares if she comes off imperious?

 

Now that we’ve reached the late stages

It's clear: this was an event for late ages

Rafa, Swiss Misters

And of course those two sisters

Thirty-plus get seniority wages

 

With two days to play (and draws drawn asunder)

We won’t pick winners; we’ll just wonder

Who will stay late?

Have the ultimate G’day, mate….

And come up atop while Down Under?

"That moment was just joy. It was a heartfelt match. If the match is 6-2, 6-2, you know, the moment is kind of clear that it's going to happen. But she played so well. There was never a moment where she wasn't just hitting the ball amazing and striking the ball with just such precision. It's always very satisfying to be able to get through in such a big match against an opponent who was just on fire."
Venus Williams
CoCo Vandeweghe
"I think Venus is an unbelievable competitor. Putting age aside, age is just a number. For her to be the great champion that she is is a great accomplishment. It doesn't matter if she's 36 or 18 or anything like that. For me, I appreciate her as an athlete, as a competitor, as well as I would probably be feeling joy and glee if I had won the match today. I think it shows kind of the human aspect of sports. I think that's a very important factor that sometimes gets pushed to the side. We're all human. We're not perfect out there. We're going to have some screw-ups. You're also kind of watching us have our high moments and low moments, as well."
CoCo Vandeweghe
CoCo Vandeweghe
"Yesterday for sure, also emotionally it was quite draining. It was really incredible. Physically, I mean, every day I played. It was difficult to heal the leg. It was difficult to do everything. But I don't want to make it about that. No excuse at all. It was tough, for sure. It would have been nice to have a day off, but I didn't. I tried my best today. I feel like I have nothing to be ashamed of."
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni
Venus Williams
Venus Williams
"What I will say about sport, I think why people love sport so much, is because you see everything in a line. In that moment there is no do-over, there's no retake, there is no voice-over. It's triumph and disaster witnessed in real-time. This is why people live and die for sport, because you can't fake it. You can't. It's either you do it or you don't. People relate to the champion. They also relate to the person also who didn't win because we all have those moments in our life. Is it an athlete's job to inspire? Inherently what I think athletes do at a top level inspires people, but each person takes that responsibility differently."
Venus Williams
Venus Williams, CoCo Vandeweghe
"When I'm playing on the court with her, I think I'm playing the best competitor in the game. I don't think I'm chump change either, you know. I can compete against any odds. No matter what, I get out there and I compete...I know that it won't be easy. You have to control yourself, then you also have to hopefully put your opponent in a box. This opponent is your sister, and she's super awesome. It's wonderful."
Venus Williams
Venus Williams
"We definitely talk. I think now more so than anything. Nothing can break our family. If anything, this will definitely bring us closer together, knowing that I want to see her do the best that she can possibly do. I know that she definitely wants to see me do the best that I can do. This is a story. This is something that I couldn't write a better ending. This is a great opportunity for us to start our new beginning."
Serena Williams
Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Serena Williams
"It definitely makes it uncomfortable. But after everything that Venus has been through with her illness and stuff, I just can't help but feel like it's a win-win situation for me. I was there for the whole time. We lived together. I know what she went through. It's the one time that I really genuinely feel like no matter what happens, I can't lose, she can't lose. It's going to be a great situation."
Serena Williams
Stan Wawrinka
Roger Federer
Stan Wawrinka
"I cannot just be happy to win two sets against Roger. I just lost a five-set match in semifinal of Australian Open... I'm proud of myself, of the fight I give tonight and all the tournament. I think there is a lot of positive from this tournament, from Brisbane, from the month already. For sure I'm really sad and disappointed with a loss like that because to be that close to have won a semifinal, it can be only sad." But at the end I know I tried everything on the court. I came from two sets down. I change completely the momentum. I start to be extra aggressive because I had to change few things also physically. So I change my game with that."
Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka
Stan Wawrinka, Roger Federer
"At some point you reach a limit, and you just can't go beyond that. You can play them tight. You might win one of them. You just can't win back-to-back. Just not feeling free enough, you know, in your mind, in your body. That's where both, I guess, Rafa and myself said, Okay, enough of this already. Let's get back to 100%, enjoy tennis again, enjoy the practice. Not just practice, treatment, practice, treatment, match, treatment. All the time all you're doing is fighting the fire. From that standpoint, yeah, the six months definitely gave me something in return."
Roger Federer
