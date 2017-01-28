Rafael Nadal will face Roger Federer on Sunday in Australian Open final, which is a rematch of the 2009 contest in which the Spaniard defeated the Swiss star in five sets.

Nadal took nearly five hours to defeat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 on Friday. Federer defeated Stan Wawrinka in five sets on Thursday to secure his place in the final.

It will be the 35th meeting between Nadal and Federer. Nadal has won 23 of their head-to-head matches.

Federer last won a Slam at Wimbledon in 2012. Nadal's last Slam title came in 2014 at Roland Garros. Federer has 17 career Slams, while Nadal has 14.

Check out how to watch the final below:

How to watch

Time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: You can watch the match online with WatchESPN.