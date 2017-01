Roger Federer has won 17 Grand Slam titles in his career and will be going for his 18th against Rafael Nadal in Sunday's Australian Open final.

Federer and Nadal will meet in a Grand Slam final for the ninth time. Their most recent Slam final came at the French Open in 2011.

Federer missed six months with a knee injury in 2016. Nadal has also battled his fair share of injuries over the past couple of years.

• Timeline: See how Federer, Nadal, Djokovic have dominated Grand Slams

Below are Roger Federer's 17 Grand Slam titles (Age):

1. 2003 Wimbledon (21)

2. 2004 Australian Open (22)

3. 2004 Wimbledon (22)

4. 2004 US Open (23)

5. 2005 Wimbledon (23)

6. 2005 U.S. Open (24)

7. 2006 Australian Open (24)

8. 2006 Wimbledon (24)

9. 2006 U.S. Open (25)

10. 2007 Australian Open (25)

11. 2007 Wimbledon (25)

12. 2007 U.S. Open (26)

13. 2008 U.S. Open (27)

14. 2009 French Open (27)

15. 2009 Wimbledon (27)

16. 2010 Australian Open (28)

17. 2012 Wimbledon (30)