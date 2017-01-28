Tennis

Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams to win 2017 Australian Open

Serena Williams is the queen of Melbourne once again. 

Williams beat her sister Venus Williams 6–4, 6–4 in Saturday's Australian Open final, giving Serena the 23rd major title of her career.

The victory, which marks Serena's seventh Australian Open title, puts the younger of the two Williams sisters in sole possession of the all–time Open Era record for career Grand Slams. Previously, Serena and Steffi Graf were level at 22 Slams apiece. 

The first set was somewhat sloppy, with both players combining for four straight breaks to start the match. But despite a shaky serve, Serena gained control of the first set and always seemed to hold the edge in the second. 

Venus Williams had not made the final of a Slam since 2009, when she lost to Serena at Wimbledon. Venus's last Slam title came at Wimbledon in 2008. 

Serena lost to Angelique Kerber in last year's Australian Open final. The win ensures Williams will regain her No. 1 ranking from Kerber. 

