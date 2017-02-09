Tennis

Beyond the Baseline Podcast: 19-year-old American Reilly Opelka

Jon Wertheim
15 minutes ago

On the Beyond the Baseline Podcast, Sports Illustrated executive editor, Tennis Channel commentator and host Jon Wertheim takes fans between the lines with tennis commentary and exclusive interviews with the top players and newsmakers on the ATP and WTA tours.

On this weeks episode, Wertheim talks with Reilly Opelka.

From a Challenger-level tournament in San Francisco, 19-year-old Opelka discusses how he manages the constant travel from tournament to tournament, how it affects his preparation for matches and his five-set loss against David Goffin in the first round of the Australian Open. Opelka also talks about the constant comparisons to fellow tall players John Isner and Ivo Karlovic and how he learns from the way they play. Wertheim and Opelka also talk about nutrition—including his love for Lucky Charms and Red Bull—how he got into tennis as a young kid, his friendship with the other young, up-and-coming American teenagers, why he decided to go pro over playing college tennis and more.

• MORE BEYOND THE BASELINE: Paul Annacone | Mary Carillo

​Also on the podcast, Opelka talks about the current landscape of tennis, with older players winning Grand Slams, and how that affects how he views his career length, current goals and more.

Listen below and subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or on Stitcher.

Check back next week for another episode of Beyond the Baseline.

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters