John McEnroe Sr. passes away at age of 81

John Patrick McEnroe Sr., father of tennis legend John McEnroe Jr. and brothers Mark and former tennis player Patrick, died at age 81 on Saturday, February 18, at Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, according to the New York Times.

John McEnroe Sr. RIP 😢🎾 pic.twitter.com/HOlNgo4nlS — Peter Lattman (@peterlattman) February 21, 2017

McEnroe Sr., a former partner in the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison, is survived by his wife of 59 years, Katherine.

A funeral mass for McEnroe Sr. will be held on Friday, Feb. 24, at the Church of St. Thomas More in Manhattan. Donations may be made to the Irish Repertory Theatre in New York City in his memory.