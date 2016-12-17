24. UConn women's basketball wins fourth straight title

It didn’t have the iconic shots of UNC vs. Villanova, but UConn’s win over Syracuse in the women’s national title game may have been the most historically significant championship of the year. Name another title game that featured this many records. The Huskies’ fourth straight title gave coach Geno Auriemma a record 11th career national title (one more than John Wooden) and made the UConn seniors the winningest class in women’s basketball history. And let’s not forget the top dog on the team, Breanna Stewart, who became the first (and possibly last) player to win four straight Final Four MOP awards. — Ben Eagle