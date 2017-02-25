Women's College Basketball

Baylor women’s basketball coach defends university amid sexual assault scandal

Down
enlarge
New Baylor lawsuit alleges 52 rapes over four-year span
0:56 | College Football
New Baylor lawsuit alleges 52 rapes over four-year span
SI Wire
an hour ago

Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey offered an emotional defense of the university amid an ongoing sexual assault scandal at the school.

After recording her 500th career win on Saturday, Mulkey addressed the crowd about the widespread allegations and reports of sexual assaults at Baylor, many of them by football players.

She suggested that “If somebody is around you and they ever say ‘I will never send my daughter to Baylor,’ you knock them right in the face,” which was met with cheers. Watch a clip below.

She later explained her comments, doubling down by saying what happened is in the past and that Baylor is no different than any college campus in terms of problems with sexual assault.

A new resolution from a Texas state representative this week called for an investigation into the university by the Texas Rangers.

At least 31 Baylor football players allegedly committed at least 52 acts of rape over at least three years, beginning in 2015. At least 125 Baylor students have reported being sexually assaulted in that period, apart from the football program.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters