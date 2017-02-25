Baylor women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey offered an emotional defense of the university amid an ongoing sexual assault scandal at the school.

After recording her 500th career win on Saturday, Mulkey addressed the crowd about the widespread allegations and reports of sexual assaults at Baylor, many of them by football players.

She suggested that “If somebody is around you and they ever say ‘I will never send my daughter to Baylor,’ you knock them right in the face,” which was met with cheers. Watch a clip below.

Kim Mulkey sounds off on recent national scrutiny about #Baylor and female student safety on campus after Lady Bears' win. pic.twitter.com/Jy8YUDhtBW — John Elizondo (@JohnElizondo25) February 25, 2017

She later explained her comments, doubling down by saying what happened is in the past and that Baylor is no different than any college campus in terms of problems with sexual assault.

Mulkey explained her comments in the post-game press conference. #Baylor pic.twitter.com/emhBU1Ytew — John Elizondo (@JohnElizondo25) February 25, 2017

A new resolution from a Texas state representative this week called for an investigation into the university by the Texas Rangers.

At least 31 Baylor football players allegedly committed at least 52 acts of rape over at least three years, beginning in 2015. At least 125 Baylor students have reported being sexually assaulted in that period, apart from the football program.