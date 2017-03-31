Get ready to hear plenty about the deficiencies in this year’s tackle class. As always, starters will emerge from the players selected, but there is not an overwhelming number of obvious candidates, nor much in the way of top-10 talent.

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Cam Robinson Alabama 6' 6", 322 lbs. 2 Ryan Ramczyk Wisconsin 6' 6", 310 lbs. 3 Forrest Lamp​ Western Kentucky 6' 4", 309 lbs. 4 Garett Bolles​​ Utah 6' 5", 297 lbs. 5 Taylor Moton Western Michigan 6' 5", 319 lbs. 6 Antonio Garcia Troy 6' 6", 302 lbs. 7 Roderick Johnson Florida State 6' 7", 299 lbs. 8 Avery Gennesy Texas A&M 6' 3", 318 lbs. 9 Chad Wheeler USC 6' 6", 306 lbs. 10 Julien Davenport Bucknell 6' 7", 318 lbs.

There have arguments to label Moton and Lamp as interior blockers, with moves to guard from their familiar tackle spots in their future—not sure why there would be such a rush to shift them, especially in an OT class that’s viewed as light. Lamp may not meet the size requirements NFL teams want outside, but he’s athletic enough play there; Moton can start from Day One as a right tackle.

Both figure to be looking up at one or more of Robinson, Ramczyk and Bolles come the first round. All three have warts—Robinson’s inconsistent in pass protection, Ramczyk had hip surgery, Bolles will be 25 to start the 2017 season—but the potential is evident.