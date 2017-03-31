College offensive stats are as inflated as ever, but we’re still talking about some serious talent atop the receiver position and deep into the class.

Rank Player School The Skinny 1 Corey Davis Western Michigan 6' 3", 209 lbs. 2 John Ross Washington 5' 10", 188 lbs. 3 Mike Williams Clemson 6' 3", 218 lbs. 4 Juju Smith-Schuster​ USC 6' 1", 215 lbs. 5 ​Carlos Henderson Louisiana Tech 6' 1", 191 lbs. 6 Zay Jones East Carolina 6' 2", 201 lbs. 7 Curtis Samuel Ohio State 5' 11", 196 lbs. 8 Josh Reynolds Texas A&M 6' 3", 194 lbs. 9 Cooper Kupp Eastern Washington 6' 2", 204 lbs. 10 Ryan Switzer North Carolina 5' 8", 181 lbs. 11 Isaiah Ford Virginia Tech 6' 1", 194 lbs. 12 ArDarius Stewart Alabama 5' 11", 204 lbs. 13 Chris Godwin​ Penn State 6' 1", 209 lbs. 14 ​Dede Westbrook Oklahoma 6' 0", 178 lbs. 15 Chad Hansen Cal 6' 2", 202 lbs.

Davis is a polished weapon, with NFL-ready route understanding and a post-catch burst that turns short gains into substantial ones. Williams still is an early Round 1 prospect, thanks to how he can pummel cornerbacks with his physicality.

Ross and Smith-Schuster are quite different. Both can make defenders miss after the catch, but Ross is an absolute lightning bolt—watch his 4.22 40 at the combine for proof. Smith-Schuster gets the job done with body position and power.

Samuel has moved to wide receiver from his previous spot in the running back rankings. He’ll likely do a little of both in the NFL, but his skill set does seem a better fit for a slot role.

There is talent to be had deep into this class. Ford, Jones, Reynolds, Hansen and Kupp all could be pegged as Round 1 talents on certain boards.