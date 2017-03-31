2017 NFL draft rankings: Wide receivers
College offensive stats are as inflated as ever, but we’re still talking about some serious talent atop the receiver position and deep into the class.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|The Skinny
|1
|Corey Davis
|Western Michigan
|6' 3", 209 lbs.
|2
|John Ross
|Washington
|5' 10", 188 lbs.
|3
|Mike Williams
|Clemson
|6' 3", 218 lbs.
|4
|Juju Smith-Schuster
|USC
|6' 1", 215 lbs.
|5
|Carlos Henderson
|Louisiana Tech
|6' 1", 191 lbs.
|6
|Zay Jones
|East Carolina
|6' 2", 201 lbs.
|7
|Curtis Samuel
|Ohio State
|5' 11", 196 lbs.
|8
|Josh Reynolds
|Texas A&M
|6' 3", 194 lbs.
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|Eastern Washington
|6' 2", 204 lbs.
|10
|Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|5' 8", 181 lbs.
|11
|Isaiah Ford
|Virginia Tech
|6' 1", 194 lbs.
|12
|ArDarius Stewart
|Alabama
|5' 11", 204 lbs.
|13
|Chris Godwin
|Penn State
|6' 1", 209 lbs.
|14
|Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|6' 0", 178 lbs.
|15
|Chad Hansen
|Cal
|6' 2", 202 lbs.
Davis is a polished weapon, with NFL-ready route understanding and a post-catch burst that turns short gains into substantial ones. Williams still is an early Round 1 prospect, thanks to how he can pummel cornerbacks with his physicality.
Ross and Smith-Schuster are quite different. Both can make defenders miss after the catch, but Ross is an absolute lightning bolt—watch his 4.22 40 at the combine for proof. Smith-Schuster gets the job done with body position and power.
Samuel has moved to wide receiver from his previous spot in the running back rankings. He’ll likely do a little of both in the NFL, but his skill set does seem a better fit for a slot role.
There is talent to be had deep into this class. Ford, Jones, Reynolds, Hansen and Kupp all could be pegged as Round 1 talents on certain boards.