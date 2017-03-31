NFL

2017 NFL draft rankings: Wide receivers

College offensive stats are as inflated as ever, but we’re still talking about some serious talent atop the receiver position and deep into the class. 

 
Rank Player School The Skinny
1 Corey Davis Western Michigan 6' 3", 209 lbs.
2 John Ross Washington 5' 10", 188 lbs.
3 Mike Williams Clemson 6' 3", 218 lbs.
4 Juju Smith-Schuster​ USC 6' 1", 215 lbs.
5 ​Carlos Henderson Louisiana Tech 6' 1", 191 lbs.
6 Zay Jones East Carolina 6' 2", 201 lbs.
7 Curtis Samuel Ohio State 5' 11", 196 lbs.
8 Josh Reynolds Texas A&M 6' 3", 194 lbs.
9 Cooper Kupp Eastern Washington 6' 2", 204 lbs.
10 Ryan Switzer North Carolina 5' 8", 181 lbs.
11 Isaiah Ford Virginia Tech 6' 1", 194 lbs.
12 ArDarius Stewart Alabama 5' 11", 204 lbs.
13 Chris Godwin​ Penn State 6' 1", 209 lbs.
14 ​Dede Westbrook Oklahoma 6' 0", 178 lbs.
15 Chad Hansen Cal 6' 2", 202 lbs.

Davis is a polished weapon, with NFL-ready route understanding and a post-catch burst that turns short gains into substantial ones. Williams still is an early Round 1 prospect, thanks to how he can pummel cornerbacks with his physicality.

Ross and Smith-Schuster are quite different. Both can make defenders miss after the catch, but Ross is an absolute lightning bolt—watch his 4.22 40 at the combine for proof. Smith-Schuster gets the job done with body position and power.

Samuel has moved to wide receiver from his previous spot in the running back rankings. He’ll likely do a little of both in the NFL, but his skill set does seem a better fit for a slot role.

There is talent to be had deep into this class. Ford, Jones, Reynolds, Hansen and Kupp all could be pegged as Round 1 talents on certain boards.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters