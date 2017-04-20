NFL

NFL announces 2017 Thanksgiving slate of games

The NFL has revealed the games fans will watch as they stuff themselves with turkey and pumpkin pie next Thanksgiving. 

The Lions, who have played on the holiday every year since 1945, will host the NFC North rival Vikings in the first game of the day.

The other Thanksgiving mainstay, Dallas, will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the second game of the day. It will be the 40th straight year the Cowboys have hosted a game on Thanksgiving.

In the day's late game, the Redskins will face off against the Giants. It will be the first time Washington hosts a Thanksgiving game. 

Last year, the Lions topped the Minnesota Vikings to earn their fourth straight win on the holiday. The Cowboys snuck by the Redskins in the late afternoon game. And the Steelers finished off the day by rolling past the Colts in Indianapolis. 

The NFL has played games on Thanksgiving since the league's inaugural season in 1920. 

 

 

