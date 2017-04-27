NFL

Where is the NFL draft next year?

Once a New York City mainstay, the NFL draft has gone mobile of late. This year it is being held in front of Philadelphia's Museum of Art. The past two years, Chicago's Auditorium Theatre hosted the event. 

Next year, where will it be? We're not sure yet, but here are a few possibilities.

Rich Eisen has suggested it may be headed to the Dallas area. The draft has never been hosted in Texas previously.

Philadelphia is a possibility to host again, ESPN's Field Yates reported earlier this month. Yates also reported Kansas City and Green Bay are long-shot possibilities, but New York City is not. 

We'll have to wait and see what city Roger Goodell gets booed in next. 

