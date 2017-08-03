Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs against the Cubs on Thursday, the third of which provided the winning run in the Diamondbacks' 10-8 win over the Cubs. It was the first three-homer game of Goldschmidt's career.

Paul Goldschmidt hit 3 home runs today - one after each rain delay. pic.twitter.com/qihkErvM4L — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 4, 2017

Goldschmidt started the party in the first inning with a long homer to left center of Jose Quintana. The bomb landed in the very top rows of Wrigley's left-center bleachers.

In the fifth, Goldschmidt took Quintana yard again, this time down the left-field line.

Goldschmidt went yard once again in the ninth off Cubs closer Wade Davis to put Arizona up 9-8. J.D. Martinez followed that up with a solo shot of his own to give the Diamondbacks a 10-8 lead, and Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth to give Arizona the victory. .