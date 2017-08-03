WATCH: Paul Goldschmidt Wins it With Third Home Run of Game
Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs against the Cubs on Thursday, the third of which provided the winning run in the Diamondbacks' 10-8 win over the Cubs. It was the first three-homer game of Goldschmidt's career.
Paul Goldschmidt hit 3 home runs today - one after each rain delay. pic.twitter.com/qihkErvM4L— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 4, 2017
Goldschmidt started the party in the first inning with a long homer to left center of Jose Quintana. The bomb landed in the very top rows of Wrigley's left-center bleachers.
In the fifth, Goldschmidt took Quintana yard again, this time down the left-field line.
Goldschmidt went yard once again in the ninth off Cubs closer Wade Davis to put Arizona up 9-8. J.D. Martinez followed that up with a solo shot of his own to give the Diamondbacks a 10-8 lead, and Fernando Rodney pitched a scoreless ninth to give Arizona the victory. .