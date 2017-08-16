The Detroit Lions joined one their city sports counterparts, the Red Wings, in denouncing a use of a logo in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend.

A Getty Images photo that was published Saturday showed a shield held by a man which displayed a logo that looked similar to the Lions. The Lions logo uses a light blue color; the Getty photo displayed stars along with a half red, half blue color scheme.

The shield also had the Swedish phrase "Nog Ar Nog," which translated means "enough is enough."

"We detest and disavow any use or implied use of the Detroit Lions logo or any of our marks in association with the event this past Saturday in Charlottesville. We value diversity as it represents the strong fabric of our team, the City of Detroit, the NFL, the game of football, our fans and our country," the Lions said in a statement.

The Red Wings also had their logo used in the rally, which displayed an altered version of their winged-wheel logo.

"The Detroit Red Wings vehemently disagree with and are not associated in any way with the event taking place today in Charlottesville, Va," the team said. "The Red Wings believe that hockey is for everyone, and we celebrate the great diversity of our fan base and our nation. We are exploring every possible legal action as it pertains to the misuse of our logo in this disturbing demonstration.”

The National Hockey League added that they were "outraged by the irresponsible and improper use" of their intellectual property.