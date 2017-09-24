Soccer

Watch: PSV Wear #FuerzaMexico Shirts, Show Support for Hirving Lozano

0:57 | Soccer
Mexico's surprisingly good World Cup prospects

Quickly

  • PSV Eindhoven players wore special shirts Sunday to show their support for Mexico.
Luis Miguel Echegaray
Sunday September 24th, 2017

Prior to its match against Utrecht, Dutch club PSV Eindhoven showed support to the Mexican community by wearing #FuerzaMexico shirts on Sunday.

PSV's message of solidarity was led by its own Mexican star, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who signed for the club this past summer from Liga MX's Pachuca. Since the devastating earthquake that took more than 300 lives across the nation, #FuerzaMexico has become the main hashtag promoting strength and unity throughout the country.

PSV ended up winning 7-1, thanks to four goals and an assist by 23-year-old star Jürgen Locadia. Lozano also scored in the 40th minute. The win secures the top spot for PSV in the Eredivisie, one point ahead of Heerenveen.  

