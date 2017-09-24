Prior to its match against Utrecht, Dutch club PSV Eindhoven showed support to the Mexican community by wearing #FuerzaMexico shirts on Sunday.

PSV's message of solidarity was led by its own Mexican star, Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, who signed for the club this past summer from Liga MX's Pachuca. Since the devastating earthquake that took more than 300 lives across the nation, #FuerzaMexico has become the main hashtag promoting strength and unity throughout the country.

Hirving Lozano’s PSV showed support for Mexico by wearing #FuerzaMexico shirts prior to its 7-1 win over Utrecht. pic.twitter.com/p58ng14YKI — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 24, 2017

PSV ended up winning 7-1, thanks to four goals and an assist by 23-year-old star Jürgen Locadia. Lozano also scored in the 40th minute. The win secures the top spot for PSV in the Eredivisie, one point ahead of Heerenveen.