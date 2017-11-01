When Is the Last Time the Dodgers Won the World Series?

When is the last time the Dodgers won the World Series?

By Daniel Rapaport
November 01, 2017

The Dodgers have a chance to end a 29-year World Series drought with a win over the Astros in Game 7. 

The last time the Dodgers won the World Series was in 1988, when Kirk Gibson hit the iconic home run in Game 1. 

While the Dodgers haven't appeared in a World Series since they won it in '88, the Dodgers are tied for sixth among all MLB franchises in all-time World Series wins with six titles. The Dodgers have been to 19 World Series, tied with the Cardinals for third behind the Yankees (40) and Giants (20).

Game 7 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros starts at 8:20 p.m. ET. Yu Darvish will start for the Dodgers, while Lance McCullers Jr. gets the ball for the Astros. 

