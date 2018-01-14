Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey was offered a contact extension on Sunday night, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

On Sunday, Mularkey told reporters that he did not anticipate any staff changes for the 2018 season and was pleased with Marcus Mariota at quarterback.

The Titans' season came to an end on Saturday with a 35–14 loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC divisional round.

Mularkey would have been heading into the final year of his contract. He is 21–22 in his three seasons as Tennessee's head coach. The Titans finished the regular season with a 9–7 record for the second straight year. They clinched a playoff berth for the first time in nine seasons.