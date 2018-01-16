Over 140 female athletes have come forward to accuse Olympic Team USA doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse, including McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, and most recently this week, Simone Biles.

Simone, who shared some of her reasons for staying silent for so long, joined her teammates as she reiterated "We need to know why this was able to take place for so long and to so many of us. We need to make sure something like this never happens again."

And now, in an effort to make sure every accuser has her voice and chance to take a stand in trial, our very own Chrissy Teigen is joining the #MeToo movement in a unique way. When Chrissy got wind of the fact that McKayla is fighting back against an NDA she signed in a settlement against her attacker, she decided to get involved.

McKayala faces a $100,000 fine should she ever speak about her experience again, which would seemingly prevent her from sharing her story at the trial this week (where 88 fellow victims will speak out). Enter Chrissy. The model mom tweeted out "The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla," alongside a screenshot of a headline about the topic.

The entire principle of this should be fought - an NDA to stay quiet about this serial monster with over 140 accusers, but I would be absolutely honored to pay this fine for you, McKayla. pic.twitter.com/lsBEgEqZpD — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2018

Within an hour the tweet has raked in more than 17,000 retweets and over 80,000 likes. Talk about the power of Chrissy on social media...