The Arizona Cardinals have hired Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as the team's new head coach, the franchise announced Monday.

Wilks, who has coached in the NFL since 2002, helped Carolina finished this season season ranked sixth in total defense.

The Cardinals needed to fill the position after the retirement of Bruce Arians, who officially stepped down on Jan. 1, following the conclusion of the regular season.

Before being promoted to defensive coordinator, Wilks was the team's defensive backs coach from 2012 to 2016. He has also had stints as a defensive backs coach with the Chargers and Bears.

The Cardinals finished 8–8 in 2017, good for third place in the NFC West.