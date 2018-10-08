Steelers' Mike Tomlin Rips Frequency of Penalties, Says It's Becoming 'A Joke'

By Scooby Axson
October 08, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says he is upset about the way the games are being officiated.

Tomlin made his comments even though the Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons 41-17 to run its record to 2-2-1.

"But some of the other stuff, man, is a joke," Tomlin said. "We gotta get better as a National Football League. Man, these penalties are costing people games and jobs. We gotta get 'em correct. And so I'm pissed about it, to be quite honest with you. But that's all I'm gonna say on it."

Tomlin, who is on the league's competition committee, did not go into specifics about where calls he didn't like.

The Steelers were flagged seven times for 58 yards on Sunday and through five weeks of the NFL season have been penalized more than any other team, to include six unnecessary roughness calls.

One of the calls was against Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who was penalized for roughing-the-passer call for hitting Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

"I understand the rules. I'm not a dirty player," Watt said, according to ESPN.com. "I tried to pull off him at the end. Whether the ref saw it or not, I understand why they call it. It was a low hit. But I tried to pull my arms off. We'll see if I get a check in the mail or not. ... It puts us in a bind because I don't know what else I can do. I couldn't have rolled off, then I risk hitting someone in the knees or hurting myself.

