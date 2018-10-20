Michigan State failed to generate any offense in the first half against Michigan on Saturday, trailing 7-0 after 30 minutes at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. But Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio had a trick up his sleeve early in the third quarter.

With the Spartans facing a second-and-goal at the Wolverines four-yard-line, Dantonio channeled his inner-Doug Pederson, dialing up a replica of the Eagles' famous "Philly Special" from Super Bowl LII.

Quarterback Brian Lewerke took the snap from under center, then pitched it to senior running back LJ Scott. Scott then tossed the ball backward to wideout Darrell Stewart Jr., who promptly floated a pass over the Michigan defense to a wide-open Lewerke in the endzone.

Watch the Sparty Special below:

The Big 10 matchup has remained a low-scoring affair despite Michigan State's trickery. Two Michigan fumbles and a Michigan State punt followed the game-tying touchdown, with the score remaining at 7-7 midway through the third quarter.

