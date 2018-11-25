Tom Brady Leapfrogs Peyton Manning for Most Passing Yards in NFL History

Brady is expected to cross the 80,000-yard mark by the end of 2018. 

By Michael Shapiro
November 25, 2018

Tom Brady took the top spot on the all-time passing yards list on Sunday, leapfrogging Peyton Manning. Brady passed Manning with 79,280 yards including the playoffs, raising his total as New England faced the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. 

Brady reached the record in his 301 career games. Manning ended his career after 17 seasons and 293 games. 

The five-time Super Bowl champion ranks No. 4 all-time in regular season passing yards. Drew Brees passed Manning for the No. 1 spot on Oct. 8. 

Brady and the Patriots entered Sunday first in the AFC East at 7–3.

