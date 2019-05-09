Odell Beckham Jr. Says He 'Never Meant the Browns Are the New Patriots'

Odell Beckham Jr. said he didn't mean the Browns are the "new Patriots," but he aspires for Cleveland to be as successful as them.

By Jenna West
May 09, 2019

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. feels confident about his team's ability to win a Super Bowl, but doesn't want anyone to think he's trying to replace the reigning champions.

Beckham posted an Instagram story on Thursday to clarify his earlier comments about "turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots."

"I will always aspire to be great. I haven't reached that point in the NFL but that's what we all chase and I'm going to continue to work to help the Browns become great," Beckham said on Thursday. "[I] never meant the Browns are the new Patriots or going to be the new Patriots. I just have great respect for what they've done but definitely recognize the work that has to be done to get there."

"It's really stating the obvious when you say you want your organization to be successful like the Patriots," he added. "I know my teammates want to be a part of building something like that."

Screenshot/Instagram

The Giants traded Beckham and defensive end Olivier Vernon in March to Cleveland for two draft picks and safety Jabrill Peppers. The 26-year-old wide receiver will be entering the first season of a five-year, $90 million contract extension he signed last year.

Beckham recently told GQ he thinks Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be a Hall of Famer and sees plenty of wins in his new team's future.

"I plan on being there for the next five years and trying to bring as many championships there as possible turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots," he said.

