The mayor of Minneapolis has joined the running community in paying tribute to Gabriele Grunewald, a professional middle-distance runner, who died Tuesday after a decade-long battle with cancer. She was 32 years old.

Jacob Frey declared June 12th as Gabe Grunewald Day. He wrote on Instagram that, "She was a champion on the track and in life. Her bravery was an inspiration and her positive attitude was relentless. All my love with @justingrunewald1 & Gabe’s family and friends. #bravelikegabe"

Grunewald garnered national attention from the running community and beyond after she returned to competition from cancer despite chemotherapy and other treatment setbacks. Sports Illustrated's Tim Layden profiled Grunwald's most recent cancer battle in July 2017. While she nearly returned to competition in 2018, she remained active in the running community andstarted the Brave Like Gabe Foundation.

Following her death, tributes poured in from all across the country, including friend and HGTV star Chip Gaines, who fundraised on behalf of the Brave Like Gabe foundation and St. Jude's Children's just a few hours before her death. Gaines raised over $2 million in the fight against cancer.