AC Milan vs. Liverpool: Champions League Week 1 Prediction and Odds
It was a summer of change for both of these European giants as they parted ways with their long-time managers. Milan moved on from Stefano Pioli after five seasons at the helm that included a Serie A championship and a Champions League semi-finals appearance. Liverpool and Jürgen Klopp parted ways with after nine years of incredible success.
Now, both sides are going through growing pains. Liverpool started the season hot under new manager Arne Slot, winning their first three games with clean sheets. They suffered their first loss of the season at home against Nottingham Forest over the weekend.
Milan, on the other hand, had a slower start to the season under Paulo Fonseca. They allowed six goals in four games so far as they are 1-1-2 to start the season.
Christian Pulisic, however, has been on fire lately, recording two goals and two assists in his last three games. Along with Rafael Leao on the opposite wing, he will continue to be the biggest scoring threat for Milan against Liverpool. Considering the high line Liverpool likes to deploy and defensive deficiencies created by their offense-first full backs (Trent Alexander-Arnold specifically), Milan should be able to create some chances.
How well they do converting those chances will determine whether they can cause a Week 1 upset against Liverpool.
AC Milan vs. Liverpool Odds and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline:
Milan: +285
Draw: +280
Liverpool: -110
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: -175
Under 2.5: +135
Both Teams to Score:
Yes: -190 No: +150
AC Milan vs. Liverpool How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, September 17
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: San Siro, Milano, Italy
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports, Paramount+, Vix Premium
AC Milan vs. Liverpool Prediction and Pick
This has a chance to be the most entertaining matchup of Game week 1. Every single Milan game this season had at least three goals. They have speed and creativity on the wings but they have not been able to build a solid defensive foundation yet.
Liverpool has historically not struggled to create chances and score away from home. They have carried that trend into this season as well, having scored five goals in two road games. Mo Salah already has three goals and three assists to his name while Luis Diaz has also contributed to four goals this season.
Between Salah, Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nuñez, Liverpool simply has too much firepower to not score at least one goal. Regardless of who else starts next to Salah in the front three, the Reds will cause a ton of trouble for the new and inexperienced center-back pairing of Matteo Gabbia and Strahinja Pavlovic of Milan.
From our own Max Mallow:
AC Milan has scored in 23 of its last 24 home matches and Liverpool has scored in 39 of its last 40 away matches. A bounce-back opportunity immediately for Liverpool after blanking at home against Nottingham Forest while AC Milan just picked up its first win of the Serie A season.
Pick: Both Teams to Score - Yes: -190
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.