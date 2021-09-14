Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights
AFC East foes square off when the Buffalo Bills (0-1) visit the Miami Dolphins (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 3.5 points. The game has an over/under of 48.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium
Odds for Bills vs. Dolphins
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Bills
-3.5
-106
-115
48.5
-104
-117
-175
+140
Over/under insights
- Of 19 games last year, Buffalo played 11 with more than 48.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total.
- Last year, eight of Miami's 16 games had a combined total higher than 48.5 points scored.
- The Bills and the Dolphins combined to average 8.1 more points per game a season ago than the total of 48.5 set for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 44.5 points per game last season, 4.0 less than the point total in this game.
- The average total the Bills had set in matchups last year was 0.3 fewer points than this outing's point total.
- The average over/under for Dolphins games in 2020 was 1.8 fewer points than the point total of 48.5 for this outing.
Bills stats and trends
- Buffalo went 11-5-0 ATS last season.
- The Bills had an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last season.
- Click over to SISportsbook and place a bet on the Bills against the spread.
- A total of 11 of Buffalo's games last season hit the over.
- The Bills scored 31.3 points per game last season, 10.2 more than the Dolphins allowed per outing (21.1).
- Buffalo was 11-4 against the spread and 13-2 overall in games when it recorded over 21.1 points last season.
- The Bills averaged 28.5 more yards per game (396.4) than the Dolphins gave up per matchup (367.9) last season.
- When Buffalo churned out more than 367.9 yards last season, the team was 8-4 against the spread and 10-2 overall.
- The Bills turned the ball over 22 times last season, seven fewer than the Dolphins forced turnovers (29).
Dolphins stats and trends
- Miami went 11-5-0 ATS last year.
- The Dolphins had an ATS record of 5-2 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.
- Miami and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last season.
- Looking to place a bet on the under in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.
- The Dolphins scored just 1.9 more points per game (25.3) than the Bills allowed (23.4) last year.
- Miami was 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall in games when it scored more than 23.4 points last year.
- The Dolphins collected just 13.5 fewer yards per game (339) than the Bills allowed (352.5) per matchup last season.
- When Miami churned out over 352.5 yards last year, the team was 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Dolphins had 20 giveaways last year, while the Bills had 26 takeaways.
Bills Top Players
- Last year, Josh Allen recorded 4,544 passing yards (284 yards per game) while going 396-for-572 (69.2% completion percentage) and throwing 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added 421 rushing yards on 102 carries with eight touchdowns, averaging 26.3 yards per game.
- Check out SISportsbook for player prop bets for Allen and his teammates, then place a bet.
- A season ago, Devin Singletary churned out 687 rushing yards (42.9 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns. He tacked on 38 catches for 269 yards (16.8 receiving yards per game).
- Last year, Zack Moss rushed for 481 yards on 112 carries (30.1 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- Last season, Stefon Diggs grabbed 127 passes (on 166 targets) for 1,535 yards (95.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Cole Beasley's stat line last year showed 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns. He put up 60.4 receiving yards per game and was targeted 107 times.
- Emmanuel Sanders caught 61 passes on 82 targets for 726 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 51.9 yards per game last season.
Dolphins Top Players
- Last year Tua Tagovailoa totaled 1,814 passing yards (113.4 yards per game) while going 186-for-290 (64.1% completion percentage) and throwing 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- Myles Gaskin rushed for 584 yards on 142 attempts (58.4 yards per game) while scoring three touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 38.8 receiving yards per game, grabbing 41 passes for 388 yards and two touchdowns.
- Malcolm Brown totaled 419 rushing yards on 101 carries (26.2 yards per game), with five touchdowns on the ground last season.
- Last season Will Fuller V reeled in 53 passes (on 75 targets) for 879 yards (79.9 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns.
- Find the latest odds and place your bets on Fuller to hit his player props at SISportsbook.
- DeVante Parker's stat line last year showed 63 catches for 793 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 49.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 103 times.
- Mike Gesicki collected 703 yards on 53 catches with six touchdowns in 2020, averaging 43.9 yards per game (on 85 targets).
Powered by DataSkrive