July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) is shown during the second day of training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers (0-1) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Detroit Lions (0-1) in an NFC North matchup on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Lambeau Field. The over/under is set at 48.5 for the contest.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions Game Info

Game Day: Monday, September 20, 2021

Monday, September 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Stadium: Lambeau Field

Odds for Packers vs. Lions

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Packers -10.5 -110 -110 48.5 -113 -108 -530 +380

Over/under insights

Green Bay played 13 games with over 48.5 points scored, its current matchup's over/under, last year.

Detroit's games went over 48.5 total points scored in 14 of 16 matchups last year.

The Packers and the Lions combined to average 6.9 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 48.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 55.5 points per game last season, 7.0 more than the point total for this matchup.

The Packers' average point total in matchups last year was 50.8, 2.3 points higher than the total in this game.

Lions games in 2020 averaged an over/under of 51.0 points, 2.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover six times.

The Packers were favored by 10.5 points or more last season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Last season, nine of Green Bay's games went over the point total.

Last year, the Packers put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (31.8) than the Lions gave up (32.4).

Green Bay was 8-0 against the spread and 8-0 overall in games when it scored over 32.4 points last season.

The Packers averaged 30.8 fewer yards per game (389) than the Lions gave up per matchup (419.8) last year.

When Green Bay piled up over 419.8 yards last year, the team was 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Packers turned the ball over 11 times last year, one fewer than the Lions forced turnovers (12).

Lions stats and trends

Detroit went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The Lions were an underdog by 10.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

In Detroit's games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times.

Last season the Lions scored just 0.5 more points per game (23.6) than the Packers allowed (23.1).

Detroit was 6-3 against the spread and 4-5 overall last season when the team put up more than 23.1 points.

The Lions averaged 350.2 yards per game last season, just 16.2 more than the 334 the Packers allowed per outing.

When Detroit piled up over 334 yards last season, the team was 5-4 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Lions turned the ball over three more times (21 total) than the Packers forced turnovers (18) last season.

Packers Top Players

Aaron Rodgers threw for 4,299 yards last season (268.7 yards per game) while completing 70.7% of his passes (372-of-526), with 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Aaron Jones ran for 1,104 yards on 201 attempts (69 yards per game) while scoring nine touchdowns a season ago. He also averaged 22.2 receiving yards per game, grabbing 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns.

Last year, A.J. Dillon ran for 242 yards on 46 carries (22 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Last season, Davante Adams was targeted 149 times and recorded 115 catches for 1,374 yards (85.9 ypg) with 18 touchdowns.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling chipped in with 33 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 63 times and averaged 43.1 receiving yards per game.

Robert Tonyan collected 586 yards on 52 catches with 11 touchdowns last year, averaging 36.6 yards per game on 59 targets.

Lions Top Players

Last year Jared Goff put up 3,952 passing yards (247 yards per game) while going 370-for-552 (67% completion percentage) and throwing 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

D'Andre Swift took 114 carries for 521 rushing yards a season ago (32.6 yards per game) while scoring eight touchdowns. He also caught 46 passes for 357 yards (22.3 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Jamaal Williams totaled 505 rushing yards on 119 carries (33.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns on the ground last season. He also caught 31 passes for 236 (15.7 yards per game) and one touchdown.

T.J. Hockenson grabbed 67 passes for 723 yards last season with six touchdowns. He was targeted 101 times, and averaged 45.2 yards per game.

Last season Quintez Cephus caught 20 passes on 35 targets for 349 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 21.8 receiving yards per game.

