Sep 12, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) to wide receiver Robert Woods (2) in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Los Angeles Rams (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 as 4-point underdogs. The game has a 46.5-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Odds for Rams vs. Colts

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams -4 -110 -110 46.5 -120 -103 -200 +163

Over/under insights

Out of 18 games last season, Los Angeles played six with more than 46.5 points scored, its current matchup's total.

Indianapolis played 11 games last season (64.7% of chances) in which the teams combined to score more than 46.5 points.

The Rams and the Colts combined to average 5.0 more points per game a season ago than the total of 46.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 5.4 less points per game (41.1) last season than this matchup's over/under of 46.5 points.

The average over/under the Rams had set in matchups last year was 0.8 more points than this outing's point total.

Colts games in 2020 averaged a total of 48.0 points, 1.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Rams were favored by 4 points or more six times last season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Click over to SISportsbook and place your bets on the Rams against the spread.

Los Angeles' games hit the over four out of 16 times last season.

The Rams put up just 0.7 more points per game (23.3) than the Colts surrendered (22.6) last season.

Los Angeles was 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it put up over 22.6 points last season.

The Rams averaged 377 yards per game last year, 44.9 more yards than the 332.1 the Colts gave up per matchup.

In games that Los Angeles piled up more than 332.1 yards last season, the team was 9-3 against the spread and 9-3 overall.

Last season the Rams turned the ball over 25 times, while the Colts forced 25.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis went 8-8-0 ATS last year.

The Colts won their only game last year when playing as at least 4-point underdogs.

Indianapolis and its opponents combined to go over the point total nine out of 16 times last year.

Looking to place a bet on the under in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.

The Colts scored 28.2 points per game last season, 9.7 more than the Rams allowed (18.5).

Indianapolis was 9-7 against the spread and 11-5 overall last season when the team put up over 18.5 points.

The Colts averaged 378.1 yards per game last season, 96.2 more yards than the 281.9 the Rams allowed per contest.

Indianapolis was 9-8 against the spread and 11-6 overall when the team picked up more than 281.9 yards last year.

The Colts turned the ball over 15 times last season, seven fewer times than the Rams forced turnovers (22).

Rams Top Players

Last year, Matthew Stafford recorded 4,084 passing yards (255.3 yards per game) while going 339-for-528 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Check out SISportsbook for player prop bets for Stafford and his teammates, then place a bet.

Darrell Henderson rushed for 624 yards on 138 attempts (41.6 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns a season ago.

Sony Michel totaled 449 rushing yards on 79 carries (44.9 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground, last year.

Last season, Cooper Kupp was targeted 124 times and collected 92 catches for 974 yards (64.9 ypg) with three touchdowns.

Robert Woods also chipped in with 936 yards on 90 grabs and six touchdowns. He was targeted 129 times and averaged 58.5 receiving yards per game last year.

Tyler Higbee racked up 521 yards on 44 catches with five touchdowns last year, averaging 32.6 yards per game on 60 targets.

Colts Top Players

Last year Carson Wentz recorded 2,620 passing yards (163.8 yards per game) while going 251-for-437 (57.4% completion percentage) and throwing 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 276 rushing yards on 52 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards per game.

A season ago, Jonathan Taylor churned out 1,169 rushing yards (77.9 yards per game) and scored 11 touchdowns. He added 36 catches for 299 yards (19.9 receiving yards per game) with one receiving touchdown.

Nyheim Hines totaled 380 rushing yards on 89 carries (23.8 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 63 passes for 482 (30.1 yards per game) and four touchdowns.

Last season Zach Pascal hauled in 44 passes (on 71 targets) for 629 yards (39.3 yards per game) and scored five touchdowns.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on Pascal to hit his player props at SISportsbook.

Michael Pittman Jr. also added 503 yards on 40 catches and one touchdown. He was targeted 61 times and put up 38.7 receiving yards per game last year.

Powered by DataSkrive