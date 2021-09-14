New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the line judge during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (0-1) visit the New York Jets (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium. New York is a 5.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 42.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Patriots -5.5 -112 -109 42.5 -113 -108 -235 +185

Over/under insights

New England and its opponent combined to score over 42.5 points, the current matchup's total, in seven of 16 games last season.

New York's games went over 42.5 total points scored in 10 of 16 matchups last season.

The Patriots and the Jets combined to average 6.9 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 8.2 more points per game last season (50.7) than this matchup's total of 42.5 points.

The Patriots' average point total in matchups last year was 44.8, 2.3 points higher than the over/under in this game.

The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 2.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

New England compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Patriots were favored by 5.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Click over to SISportsbook and place your bets on the Patriots against the spread.

New England and its opponents combined to hit the over five out of 16 times last season.

Last year, the Patriots racked up 8.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Jets allowed (28.6).

New England was 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scored over 28.6 points last year.

The Patriots racked up 60.3 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Jets allowed per outing (387.6) last season.

In games that New England totaled more than 387.6 yards last year, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Patriots had 19 giveaways last year, while the Jets had 19 takeaways.

Jets stats and trends

New York covered six times in 16 games with a spread last year.

The Jets were an underdog by 5.5 points or more 14 times last season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

New York's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last year.

Looking to place a bet on the over in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.

The Jets put up 15.2 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer than the Patriots surrendered (22.1).

New York was 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall in games when it put up more than 22.1 points last year.

The Jets averaged 279.9 yards per game last year, 73.9 fewer yards than the 353.8 the Patriots allowed per matchup.

The Jets had 19 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Patriots Top Players

A season ago, Damien Harris churned out 691 rushing yards (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.

Last year, James White rushed for 121 yards on 35 carries (7.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 375 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Last season, Nelson Agholor was targeted 82 times and collected 48 catches for 896 yards (56 ypg) with eight touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers also tacked on 59 grabs for 729 yards last year. He was targeted 81 times and put up 45.6 receiving yards per game.

Last year Kendrick Bourne caught 49 passes on 74 targets for 667 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.5 receiving yards per game.

Jets Top Players

Ty Johnson took 54 carries for 254 rushing yards a season ago (16.9 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Last season Lamical Perine rushed for 232 yards on 64 carries (21.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.

Last season Corey Davis hauled in 65 passes (on 92 targets) for 984 yards (70.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.

Find the latest odds and place your bets on Davis to hit his player props at SISportsbook.

Keelan Cole chipped in with 55 grabs for 642 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 88 times and averaged 40.1 receiving yards per game.

Braxton Berrios racked up 394 yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns in 2020, averaging 24.6 yards per game (on 55 targets).

Powered by DataSkrive