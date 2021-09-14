September 15, 2021
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks to the line judge during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots (0-1) visit the New York Jets (0-1) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 in matchup between AFC East opponents at MetLife Stadium. New York is a 5.5-point underdog. The game has an over/under of 42.5.

New England Patriots vs. New York Jets Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Stadium: MetLife Stadium

Odds for Patriots vs. Jets

Patriots vs Jets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadFavorite Spread OddsUnderdog Spread OddsTotalOver Total OddsUnder Total OddsFavorite MoneylineUnderdog Moneyline

Patriots

-5.5

-112

-109

42.5

-113

-108

-235

+185

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponent combined to score over 42.5 points, the current matchup's total, in seven of 16 games last season.
  • New York's games went over 42.5 total points scored in 10 of 16 matchups last season.
  • The Patriots and the Jets combined to average 6.9 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 42.5 set for this matchup.
  • Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 8.2 more points per game last season (50.7) than this matchup's total of 42.5 points.
  • The Patriots' average point total in matchups last year was 44.8, 2.3 points higher than the over/under in this game.
  • The average point total for the Jets in 2020 was 2.4 points higher than this game's over/under.

Patriots stats and trends

  • New England compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Patriots were favored by 5.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
  • New England and its opponents combined to hit the over five out of 16 times last season.
  • Last year, the Patriots racked up 8.2 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Jets allowed (28.6).
  • New England was 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scored over 28.6 points last year.
  • The Patriots racked up 60.3 fewer yards per game (327.3) than the Jets allowed per outing (387.6) last season.
  • In games that New England totaled more than 387.6 yards last year, the team was 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Patriots had 19 giveaways last year, while the Jets had 19 takeaways.

Jets stats and trends

  • New York covered six times in 16 games with a spread last year.
  • The Jets were an underdog by 5.5 points or more 14 times last season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.
  • New York's games hit the over seven out of 16 times last year.
  • The Jets put up 15.2 points per game last year, 6.9 fewer than the Patriots surrendered (22.1).
  • New York was 5-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall in games when it put up more than 22.1 points last year.
  • The Jets averaged 279.9 yards per game last year, 73.9 fewer yards than the 353.8 the Patriots allowed per matchup.
  • The Jets had 19 giveaways last season, while the Patriots had 22 takeaways.

Patriots Top Players

  • A season ago, Damien Harris churned out 691 rushing yards (57.6 yards per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Last year, James White rushed for 121 yards on 35 carries (7.6 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 49 passes for 375 yards (23.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
  • Last season, Nelson Agholor was targeted 82 times and collected 48 catches for 896 yards (56 ypg) with eight touchdowns.
  • Jakobi Meyers also tacked on 59 grabs for 729 yards last year. He was targeted 81 times and put up 45.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Last year Kendrick Bourne caught 49 passes on 74 targets for 667 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.5 receiving yards per game.

Jets Top Players

  • Ty Johnson took 54 carries for 254 rushing yards a season ago (16.9 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Last season Lamical Perine rushed for 232 yards on 64 carries (21.1 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns.
  • Last season Corey Davis hauled in 65 passes (on 92 targets) for 984 yards (70.3 yards per game) while scoring five touchdowns.
  • Keelan Cole chipped in with 55 grabs for 642 yards and five touchdowns last year. He was targeted 88 times and averaged 40.1 receiving yards per game.
  • Braxton Berrios racked up 394 yards on 37 catches with three touchdowns in 2020, averaging 24.6 yards per game (on 55 targets).

