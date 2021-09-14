Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 2 Odds, Plays and Insights
The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0). The contest has a point total set at 48.5.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Heinz Field
Odds for Steelers vs. Raiders
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
Steelers
-6.5
-107
-114
48.5
-113
-108
-286
+220
Over/under insights
- Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to score over 48.5 points, the current matchup's over/under, in six of 17 games last season.
- Last year, 15 of Las Vegas' 16 matchups went over 48.5 total points scored.
- The Steelers and the Raiders combined to average 4.6 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 48.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.9 more points per game last season (49.4) than this matchup's total of 48.5 points.
- The Steelers' average point total in matchups last year was 44.9, 3.6 points less than the total in this game.
- Raiders games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.8 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 16 games with a spread last season.
- When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites last season, the Steelers had an ATS record of 3-4.
- Click over to SISportsbook and place a bet on the Steelers against the spread.
- A total of eight of Pittsburgh's games last season went over the point total.
- Last year, the Steelers racked up 3.9 fewer points per game (26) than the Raiders gave up (29.9).
- Pittsburgh was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it put up over 29.9 points last year.
- The Steelers collected 334.6 yards per game last season, 54.5 fewer yards than the 389.1 the Raiders gave up per outing.
- When Pittsburgh totaled over 389.1 yards last season, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- Last year the Steelers turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).
Raiders stats and trends
- Las Vegas compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.
- The Raiders were an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Las Vegas' games hit the over 13 out of 16 times last year.
- Looking to place a bet on the over in this matchup? Check out SISportsbook and make your pick.
- The Raiders averaged 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Steelers gave up (19.5) last year.
- When Las Vegas put up more than 19.5 points last year, it was 7-7 against the spread and 7-7 overall.
- The Raiders collected 77.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (305.8) last season.
- When Las Vegas piled up over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall.
- The Raiders turned the ball over 26 times last season, one fewer times than the Steelers forced turnovers (27).
Steelers Top Players
- Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 yards per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-of-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- Check out SISportsbook for player prop bets for Roethlisberger and his teammates, then place a bet.
- Benny Snell Jr. ran for 368 yards on 111 attempts (23 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns a season ago.
- Kalen Ballage totaled 303 rushing yards on 91 carries (25.3 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground, last year.
- Last season, Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and notched 88 catches for 923 yards (57.7 ypg) with seven touchdowns.
- Chase Claypool's stat line last year showed 62 grabs for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. He put up 54.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 109 times.
- Last year JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes on 128 targets for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game.
Raiders Top Players
- Derek Carr threw for 4,103 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes (348-of-517), with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (256.4 yards per game).
- A season ago, Josh Jacobs picked up 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.
- Last year Kenyan Drake ran for 955 yards on 239 carries (59.7 ypg), with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- Darren Waller grabbed 107 passes for 1,196 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 yards per game.
- Find the latest odds and place your bets on Waller to hit his player props at SISportsbook.
- Hunter Renfrow contributed with 656 yards on 56 grabs and two touchdowns. He was targeted 77 times and put up 41 receiving yards per game last year.
- Last season Henry Ruggs III caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 452 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 receiving yards per game.
Powered by DataSkrive