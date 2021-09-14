Sep 12, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) gestures to the crowd following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0) are less than a touchdown favorite (-6.5) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 against the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0). The contest has a point total set at 48.5.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stadium: Heinz Field

Odds for Steelers vs. Raiders

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Steelers -6.5 -107 -114 48.5 -113 -108 -286 +220

Over/under insights

Pittsburgh and its opponent combined to score over 48.5 points, the current matchup's over/under, in six of 17 games last season.

Last year, 15 of Las Vegas' 16 matchups went over 48.5 total points scored.

The Steelers and the Raiders combined to average 4.6 more points per game a season ago than the over/under of 48.5 set for this game.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 0.9 more points per game last season (49.4) than this matchup's total of 48.5 points.

The Steelers' average point total in matchups last year was 44.9, 3.6 points less than the total in this game.

Raiders games in 2020 averaged a total of 50.8 points, 2.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh covered 10 times in 16 games with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 6.5-point favorites last season, the Steelers had an ATS record of 3-4.

A total of eight of Pittsburgh's games last season went over the point total.

Last year, the Steelers racked up 3.9 fewer points per game (26) than the Raiders gave up (29.9).

Pittsburgh was 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it put up over 29.9 points last year.

The Steelers collected 334.6 yards per game last season, 54.5 fewer yards than the 389.1 the Raiders gave up per outing.

When Pittsburgh totaled over 389.1 yards last season, the team was 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

Last year the Steelers turned the ball over 18 times, three more than the Raiders' takeaways (15).

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas compiled an 8-8-0 ATS record last year.

The Raiders were an underdog by 6.5 points or more three times last year, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Las Vegas' games hit the over 13 out of 16 times last year.

The Raiders averaged 7.6 more points per game (27.1) than the Steelers gave up (19.5) last year.

When Las Vegas put up more than 19.5 points last year, it was 7-7 against the spread and 7-7 overall.

The Raiders collected 77.5 more yards per game (383.3) than the Steelers gave up per matchup (305.8) last season.

When Las Vegas piled up over 305.8 yards last season, the team was 8-7 against the spread and 8-7 overall.

The Raiders turned the ball over 26 times last season, one fewer times than the Steelers forced turnovers (27).

Steelers Top Players

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 3,803 yards last season (237.7 yards per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes (399-of-608), with 33 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Benny Snell Jr. ran for 368 yards on 111 attempts (23 yards per game) while scoring four touchdowns a season ago.

Kalen Ballage totaled 303 rushing yards on 91 carries (25.3 yards per game), with three touchdowns on the ground, last year.

Last season, Diontae Johnson was targeted 144 times and notched 88 catches for 923 yards (57.7 ypg) with seven touchdowns.

Chase Claypool's stat line last year showed 62 grabs for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. He put up 54.6 receiving yards per game and was targeted 109 times.

Last year JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 97 passes on 128 targets for 831 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 51.9 receiving yards per game.

Raiders Top Players

Derek Carr threw for 4,103 yards while completing 67.3% of his passes (348-of-517), with 27 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year (256.4 yards per game).

A season ago, Josh Jacobs picked up 1,065 rushing yards (66.6 yards per game) and scored 12 touchdowns.

Last year Kenyan Drake ran for 955 yards on 239 carries (59.7 ypg), with 10 rushing touchdowns.

Darren Waller grabbed 107 passes for 1,196 yards last season with nine touchdowns. He was targeted 145 times, and averaged 74.8 yards per game.

Hunter Renfrow contributed with 656 yards on 56 grabs and two touchdowns. He was targeted 77 times and put up 41 receiving yards per game last year.

Last season Henry Ruggs III caught 26 passes on 43 targets for 452 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 30.1 receiving yards per game.

