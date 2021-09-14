Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) will attempt to prove oddsmakers wrong when they square off against the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) on Sunday, September 19, 2021 as 3.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is set at 50.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Sunday, September 19, 2021 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Odds for 49ers vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline 49ers -3.5 -113 -108 50 -113 -108 -186 +150

Over/under insights

Out of 16 games last season, San Francisco played five with over 50 points scored, its current matchup's point total.

Last year, five of Philadelphia's 16 matchups went over 50 total points scored.

These teams averaged a combined 44.4 points per game a season ago, 5.6 less points than the total of 50 set for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 50.5 points per game last season, 0.5 more than the point total in this matchup.

The average total the 49ers had set in matchups last year was 2.9 fewer points than this outing's point total.

The average point total for the Eagles in 2020 was 4.1 points less than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco went 7-9-0 ATS last season.

The 49ers covered the spread once when favored by 3.5 points or more last season (in five opportunities).

A total of eight of San Francisco's games last season went over the point total.

Last year, the 49ers put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (23.5) than the Eagles surrendered (26.1).

San Francisco was 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall last season when the team notched over 26.1 points.

The 49ers collected only seven more yards per game (370.1) than the Eagles gave up per contest (363.1) last season.

When San Francisco amassed more than 363.1 yards last year, the team was 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

Last year the 49ers turned the ball over 31 times, 12 more than the Eagles' takeaways (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia put together a 6-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last year.

Philadelphia and its opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 16 times last year.

The Eagles averaged 3.5 fewer points per game (20.9) than the 49ers gave up (24.4) last year.

Philadelphia was 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall last season when the team notched over 24.4 points.

The Eagles collected 20.2 more yards per game (334.6) than the 49ers gave up per outing (314.4) last year.

When Philadelphia churned out over 314.4 yards last year, the team was 2-8 against the spread and 2-7-1 overall.

The Eagles turned the ball over 29 times last season, nine more turnovers than the 49ers forced (20).

49ers Top Players

Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 1,096 yards last season (137 yards per game) while completing 67.1% of his passes (94-of-140), with seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

JaMycal Hasty took 39 carries for 148 rushing yards a season ago (18.5 yards per game) while scoring one touchdown.

Last season, Brandon Aiyuk ran for 77 yards on six carries (5.5 ypg), with two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 60 passes for 748 yards (53.4 ypg) and five touchdowns.

George Kittle added 634 yards on 48 catches and two touchdowns. He was targeted 63 times and averaged 63.4 receiving yards per game last year.

Deebo Samuel caught 33 passes on 44 targets for 391 yards and one touchdown, averaging 32.6 yards per game last season.

Eagles Top Players

Gardner Minshew threw for 2,259 yards while completing 66.1% of his passes (216-of-327), with 16 touchdowns and five interceptions last year (141.2 yards per game).

Miles Sanders ran for 867 yards on 164 attempts (54.2 yards per game) while scoring six touchdowns a season ago.

Last season Boston Scott rushed for 374 yards on 80 carries (23.4 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Last season Dallas Goedert was targeted 65 times and notched 46 catches for 524 yards (43.7 ypg) and scored three touchdowns.

Greg Ward also tacked on 53 catches for 419 yards and six touchdowns last year. He was targeted 79 times and averaged 26.2 receiving yards per game.

Last season Jalen Reagor caught 31 passes on 54 targets for 396 yards and one touchdown, averaging 33 receiving yards per game.

